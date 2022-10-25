Glaciation in NW Wyoming highlights Nov. 3 talk in Cody

There is abundant evidence of the last major Rocky Mountain glaciation as you drive through the northwestern Bighorn Basin, the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains. Close observers of the landscape can see ancient paleo rivers associated with melting mountain ice, as well as streamlined mountains and ice-polished granite.

Her colleague Henry Heasler, also a Wyoming geologist, joins her for the question-and-answer portion of the presentation on Nov. 3 at noon.

The free, in-person talk takes place in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium in Cody, Wyoming. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jZou4TASTtSnEx7QTYx4EQ.

Jaworowski is also a researcher and science educator. She has held positions with Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. Geological Survey, Laramie County Community College, the University of Wyoming, the University of California-Berkeley, and NASA Ames Research Center.

Heasler was supervisory geologist at Yellowstone National Park, coordinating scientist for the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, research scientist at the University of Wyoming, and associate director of the Institute for Energy Research at the University of Wyoming.