Glasgow couple killed in collision with train identified

The married couple killed Monday in Valley County when a train struck their pickup truck at a railroad crossing have been identified.

Dillon Cassel, 32, and Biaka Cassel, 27, died west of Glasgow where the railroad intersects with Tampico Highway, Valley County Sheriff Tom Boyer told the Gazette.

The two were turning onto Tampico Highway, also known as Route 246, from Liberty Road when a BNSF Railway freight train going 65 mph collided with their vehicle. Both were killed on impact, Boyer said. The force of the impact caused Dillon Cassel, who was driving the truck, to be ejected.

The crash, which is still under investigation by Montana Highway Patrol, occurred around 12:10. Neither drugs or alcohol are considered to be factors in the wreck, according to a preliminary report from MHP. Snow was packed onto Liberty Road, which rises about six feet as it approaches the railroad crossing.