Glasgow ice fishing derby set for Feb. 4

The Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its 25th Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Feb. 4.
The derby will be held at the Dredge Cuts Trout Pond, located on Highway 117. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fishing is from noon to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per hole or three holes for $100. Cash and prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. at the Gateway Club. There are more than 200 holes pre-drilled for anglers.
First place is guaranteed $2,000. The first and largest fish of walleye, northern pike, yellow perch, carp, sucker, burbot, lake trout or bass weighing in wins. You must have a current Montana fishing license to participate. Food and beverages will be sold.
Entry forms are available at the Glasgow Chamber office, 406-228-2222 or online at www.glasgowchamber.net.