Glasgow ice fishing derby set for Feb. 4

The derby will be held at the Dredge Cuts Trout Pond, located on Highway 117. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fishing is from noon to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per hole or three holes for $100. Cash and prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. at the Gateway Club. There are more than 200 holes pre-drilled for anglers.