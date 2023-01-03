 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Glasgow ice fishing derby set for Feb. 4

  • 0

The Glasgow Area Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will hold its 25th Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Feb. 4.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The derby will be held at the Dredge Cuts Trout Pond, located on Highway 117. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fishing is from noon to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $50 per hole or three holes for $100. Cash and prizes will be awarded at 4 p.m. at the Gateway Club. There are more than 200 holes pre-drilled for anglers.

First place is guaranteed $2,000. The first and largest fish of walleye, northern pike, yellow perch, carp, sucker, burbot, lake trout or bass weighing in wins. You must have a current Montana fishing license to participate. Food and beverages will be sold. 

Entry forms are available at the Glasgow Chamber office, 406-228-2222 or online at www.glasgowchamber.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Colombia and Venezuela fully reopen border bridge after seven years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News