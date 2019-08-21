GLENDIVE — Glendive Medical Center was recently awarded several prestigious Safety & Health Achievement Recognition Program awards from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, for the second time. Simultaneously, GMC also received two Quality of Care awards from the National Rural Accountable Care Consortium.
OSHA awarded recognition to Gabert Clinic, Glendive Medical Center Acute Care and The Heritage Assisted Living. GMC is the only hospital in Montana to achieve SHARP designation, according to a press release from the organization.
The SHARP designation recognizes the accomplishments of America’s most safe and successful workplaces. To achieve the SHARP designation an employer must pass all of OSHA’s 58-point safety assessment requirements. Also, a company must carry out required safety committee activities including written notices and programs, and employees must participate in safe work training and processes.
GMC joins just over 1,100 companies nationwide to be OSHA-SHARP certified. These awards follow comprehensive onsite consultation surveys conducted by the Consultation Program at Montana Department of Labor and Industry.