Glendive woman sentenced to 20 years after toddler dies in hot car

“I don’t think we will ever have closure,” Hopkins said.

At the time of the boy’s death Howard was 19, stressed Victor Bunitsky, Howard’s defense attorney. Her young age contributed to the poor, impulsive decision to leave the boy in a hot car.

“Her brain hadn’t fully developed and she made a stupid decision,” he said.

He also noted that Howard had an alcohol dependency problem at the time of the incident.

In the past two years, Howard has shown maturity—she’s attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and is taking Bible study courses, Bunitsky said.

"Give her the chance to get on with her life and demonstrate that she has learned from it and she can deal with her addiction problem and deal with the issues of the death of her child," Bunitsky said.

Irigoin said it was “insulting” to excuse the child’s death because of the mother’s young age.

“She left him in that vehicle for 14 hours,” said Irigoin, “Eight of those hours the sun was up.”

During a tearful testimony Howard said she struggled with anxiety, self-esteem and depression and missed her son every day.