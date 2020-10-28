Goes Ahead family issues statement forgiving man charged in killing

The vice chairman of the Crow Tribe and father of the 26-year-old woman shot to death Saturday south of Billings said Wednesday he is choosing to forgive the suspect.

The statement issued by Carlson “Duke” Goes Ahead said his daughter’s sudden death left the family with a choice.

“That choice is whether to be bitter, hateful and resentful or display God’s grace during a troubling time,” he wrote. “We, her immediate family, wish to honor Lenita Rene’ Goes Ahead with a story of forgiveness and God’s love and mercy.”

Prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull with first degree murder.

Charging documents say Plainbull forced Goes Ahead off the road between Pryor and Billings and into a ditch she could not drive out of due to snow.

Plainbull allegedly approached the car brandishing a pistol, and while Goes Ahead locked the doors, prosecutors say a man in the car with her attempted to call 911.

