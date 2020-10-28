Goes Ahead family issues statement forgiving man charged in killing

The vice chairman of the Crow Tribe and father of the 26-year-old woman shot to death Saturday south of Billings said Wednesday he is choosing to forgive the suspect.
The statement issued by Carlson “Duke” Goes Ahead said his daughter’s sudden death left the family with a choice.
“That choice is whether to be bitter, hateful and resentful or display God’s grace during a troubling time,” he wrote. “We, her immediate family, wish to honor Lenita Rene’ Goes Ahead with a story of forgiveness and God’s love and mercy.”
Prosecutors have charged 27-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull with first degree murder.
Charging documents say Plainbull forced Goes Ahead off the road between Pryor and Billings and into a ditch she could not drive out of due to snow.
Plainbull allegedly approached the car brandishing a pistol, and while Goes Ahead locked the doors, prosecutors say a man in the car with her attempted to call 911.
Goes Ahead was shot in the face and chest, according to the criminal complaint. A minor child was in the vehicle with Goes Ahead, and exited the car. Prosecutors say Plainbull then grabbed the child and drove away.
Goes Ahead and Plainbull were previously in a relationship, court documents state. The vice chairman’s statement identified Plainbull as the father of his granddaughter. He called Plainbull’s actions “senseless.”
“Though I do not condone his actions in any way, it is not my place to judge,” the vice chairman said. “Only God knows his heart. Furthermore, in no way does it make our situation better to make public negative statements toward Taylor and/or his family. We are all hurting and need to grieve in our own private way.”
Duke Goes Ahead went on to encourage others to learn to forgive and cited the “time of great tribulations” due to world events, politics and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The vice chairman also thanked law enforcement for their work and thanked members of the community for their prayers, words of encouragement and gifts.
A family spokeswoman said they wouldn’t take additional questions from the press on Wednesday.
Plainbull is set to make his first court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.
