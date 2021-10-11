GoFundMe page set up for Yellowstone burn victim

A GoFundMe page set up for a Washington woman who was severely burned after jumping into a Yellowstone National Park hot spring to rescue her dog has so far raised more than $58,000 for her medical expenses.

Kamilla Slayton set up the page for her sister, 20-year-old Laiha Slayton, who was injured on Oct. 4 at Maiden’s Grave Spring along the Firehole River. The dog did not survive. Laiha’s father, Woodrow, pulled her from the hot water, burning his foot in the process, and drove his daughter to the nearby community of West Yellowstone for initial medical treatment by Yellowstone National Park rangers and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District personnel.

Laiha has been placed in a medically induced coma at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, where she is being treated after being evacuated from Montana via air ambulance.

“The vet bill, my sister, dads medical expenses are something that my family can’t afford right now,” Kamilla wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Not only that, but my parents have to stay out of state for a few weeks to a month depending on her recovery. They will need help with food and lodging, and cremation services for her puppy.”