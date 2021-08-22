Going Granite: Reaching Montana's tallest peak in a day

BOZEMAN — As with all fine days in the mountains, this one starts in the dark. Wearing running shoes and carrying just enough water to get from one trickling spring to the next, my friend Garrett and I began jogging along the quiet northern bank of East Rosebud Lake and up the Phantom Creek Trail in the Beartooth Mountains.

Our noses pointed upwards to other ominously titled features still hidden in the night: Froze-to-Death Plateau, Tempest Mountain — names recorded in an era when mountains were less playground, more adversary. Yet this landscape cares not for experience and equipment. We were attempting to climb Granite Peak, the highest point in the state, and for us to ascend and descend, we would need the weather, our bodies and the mountain itself to cooperate.

Few mountains are as appropriately named as Granite Peak. The summit is nothing but granite; huge, orange blocks of it teeter on top of other huge, orange blocks. Below that, more granite. The peak is humbly hidden within the depths of the Beartooths, its great mass only apparent after many miles of hiking and boulder hopping. By the time a climber finally lays eyes on it, the summit lords over a complicated maze of steep ridges and couloirs that both inspires and repels the imagination.