CODY, Wyo. — The Draper Natural History Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will host a free Lunchtime Expedition lecture featuring Mike Kochert, an emeritus scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 12:15 p.m. in the Coe Auditorium.
Kochert’s lecture, titled “50 Years of Studying Golden Eagles in Southwestern Idaho: What Have We Learned?” discusses overall golden eagle biology, eagle-prey-habitat relationships, and how nesting eagles have responded to massive environmental changes over the last half century.
Kochert also explains the significance of the Morely Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area in southwestern Idaho, where he has worked for nearly 50 years.