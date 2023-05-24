The Yellowstone Raptor Initiative’s efforts to collect baseline demographic data on previously overlooked raptor species, including the golden eagle, will be the topic of wildlife biologist David Haines' talk at noon on June 1 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

Haines has been affiliated with Yellowstone National Park’s bird program since 2011. Prior to then, no data regarding the local population of golden eagles (Aquila chrysaetos), or food habits was available for this species of conservation concern throughout their range.

The free talk, part of the Draper Natural History Museum Lunchtime Expedition series, takes place in the Coe Auditorium. Those who prefer to attend virtually via Zoom webinar may do so by registering at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CCh4A58PS1qHHDuaQZrPFQ.

At the conclusion of the Raptor Initiative, Haines focused his efforts on maintaining the golden eagle component of the program and developing research-based objectives for the species in Yellowstone. The research has found a relatively dense local population across the northern range of the park, but reproductive rates over the past 12 years have been low.

“Given the consequences of low reproductive success in Yellowstone, research regarding survival rates and other life-history stages is needed to better understand the status of this local population,” he said.

In his presentation, Haines discusses possible factors including extreme weather, variation in prey availability, the recovery of large carnivores, as well as the future of golden eagle research.

The lecture series has been made possible through support from Sage Creek Ranch and the Nancy-Carroll Draper Charitable Foundation.