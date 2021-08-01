Golden eagle populations struggling throughout the West

Dustin Maloney is in sagebrush country in remote northern Utah west of Snowville on a grueling hiking trip full of dust and heat and sweat. He's got one eye looking for snakes and the other on the ground so he doesn't lose his step and take a perilous fall.

A team is with him. They have plenty of water, plenty of energy, but will they have plenty of success?

Maloney, with two ropes as anchors, is rappelling down a cliff. They've gone 150 miles in this day, in this quest. Their goal is to find a baby, but not just any baby.

On another day, Steve Slater and Maloney are southwest of the Great Salt Lake at Dugway Proving Ground. U.S. soldiers are flying drones. Some are off the shelf, some are military-issued. As the drones climb into the sky, Robbie Knight feels a flutter. He looks at the images on a touchscreen from the ground below and his heart rate, like the drones, is beginning to climb.

This, he thinks, is a honing of U.S. military skills capable of defending not only this country, but her allies, and it is all playing out in front of him at one of the most important, special places in the constellation of Department of Defense assets — Dugway Proving Ground west of Tooele.

But the question remains. Will they find this baby, this baby that is so special?