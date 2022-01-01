Good riddance: Although a rough year, The Gazette's top stories in 2021 weren't all bad news

This was the year we were to leave COVID behind us and get on with our lives. That didn’t happen as wave after wave of the virus washed over us, once again filling our hospitals and jacking up the death toll.
Like 2020, we needed help to cope with all the sick. In their second year on the front lines, exhausted local hospital workers got relief from traveling nurses, the National Guard and visiting federal health care teams. And, all around us the debate over vaccines and masks and mandates raged on, in a few cases exploding into angry confrontations with medical professionals and service workers. Like children, we had to be reminded by signs hung in hospitals and businesses to be kind.
But mostly we were kind to each other, especially in the face of disaster. When a freak December range fire swept over the tiny town of Denton, burning 25 homes and six businesses, volunteers turned up to help. Strangers brought food and hot coffee, offered homes to stay in and helped victims sift through the ashes. Ranchers from around the state donated hay, and the governor contributed a quarter of his salary to a relief fund.
When an Amtrak train derailed near Joplin on the Hi-Line killing three people and injuring dozens, among the rescuers were people from town who risked their own safety to pull survivors from the wreckage. And when a young woman didn’t return as planned from a solo hike in the Beartooth Mountains, volunteers trekked into the backcountry to find her.
Even fish got some love. A mechanical problem on the Hebgen Lake Dam drained the upper Madison River, leaving many fish high and dry. Volunteers waded into the river with buckets to move struggling fish to deeper water.
And in Billings, school children packed bags filled with treats to give to weary health care workers, who because of COVID protocols they would never get to meet.
From beginning to end in 2021, as tiresome as the topic has become, COVID seemed all we could talk about, and for the second year in a row it was The Billings Gazette’s top story of the year. Enough has probably already been said about it, so here, not strictly listed in order of importance, are some of the other top stories of the year from our region:
West End standoff
For 10 hours through an April night, an armed man held police at bay from inside a Billings West End home he had broken into after he and a woman he had just met killed a man whose van they had stolen.
The victim was a 33-year-old family man from Sheridan, Wyoming named Dennis Gresham. He had driven to Billings to pick up a friend at the airport early the next morning and had been sleeping in his van at a campground. That morning, Michael McClure and Kristy Chavez approached the genial Gresham in his van and asked for help, but it was a trick.
At gunpoint, Gresham was taken captive and the three left the campground in his van. Within a few minutes, Gresham was dead, shot five times. In Laurel, McClure and Chavez stopped in the parking lot of a business to get rid of the van and the body. Employees inside the business watching the pair throw a big tarp over the van found it suspicious and called police.
The chase was on.
With police in pursuit, the couple raced back to Billings where they eventually crashed the van in a quiet, affluent neighborhood and then ran away. Chavez was quickly caught. McClure kept running, trying the doors of several homes before finding one he could break into. The homeowner, luckily, was away.
Billings Police surrounded the house with a small army of specially trained officers and slowly turned up the heat on McClure. Finally, just as the sun was rising, police went in after him. Within seconds there was what police described as a “quick volley of gunfire.” They said McClure fired first, a shot they later determined was a suicide shot to his own head.
Chavez remains in jail after being charged with deliberate homicide by accountability. The homeowner returned to a house that had been trashed by the standoff. Police and city officials told her they weren’t paying, it would be up to her and her insurance company.
Lost hiker
In late June, 23-year-old Tatum Morell hiked into the Beartooth Mountains above Red Lodge for a solo trek. The Montana State University engineering student was a fit and experienced hiker and had planned to set up a base camp from which she would summit five peaks above 12,000 feet.
On July 1, she checked in with family using a Garmin InReach satellite communicator, and then in the days that followed the family heard nothing.
Searchers from Red Lodge Fire and Rescue and some volunteers hiked into the rugged terrain hunting for her. Searchers also took to the air. At Shadow Lake, rescuers found her orange tent and campsite, but not her.
As the search dragged on, Morell’s family traveled to Red Lodge from out of state and waited anxiously at the official command post.
After an agonizing two weeks, rescuers and Morell’s family united in a July 14th press conference acknowledging Tatum was almost certainly dead.
Well into August, hikers continued looking for her. On Saturday, Aug. 21, a group of backpackers near Whitetail Peak found her body where she had apparently gotten caught in a rock slide. The next day, her body was recovered by helicopter and flown home.
The son who never gave up
Deep in the Idaho backcountry last September, a hunter found the remains of a bowhunter who had gone missing more than 50 years earlier.
The hunter had discovered two weathered black boots sticking out from under a boulder. It took four men to move the giant rock, and underneath they found some bone fragments, a bit of coiled rope, a rusty knife, part of a wooden arrow shaft, and a plastic gas station credit card bearing the name of Raymond Jones.
The discovery was barely news in Montana – except to one family in Billings where the news hit like a bombshell.
Businessman Jeff Jones was 12-years-old when his father Raymond Jones went missing. The now 65-year-old Jeff had never stopped wishing for his dad to come home.
It was a cousin who informed Jeff that the remains found in Idaho were all that was left of his father. All of the grief and frustration Jeff had pent up for decades was released at once, overwhelming him for days in what he could only describe as a fog. He now says he feels blessed to finally have the mystery solved.
This spring, Jeff plans a graveside service in Miles City where his father’s remains will at last be laid to rest next to his parents.
Red Lodge faces flames
In some of the photos shot from Red Lodge’s main street on the dark evening of June 13, it looks like it’s only a matter of minutes before the towering orange flames of the Robertson Draw fire devour the small mountain town. That had happened dozens of times in California, leaving behind gray images of entire neighborhoods reduced to smoldering foundations.
Some residents loaded their valuables into their car and drove out of town. Ranchers cut fences to let livestock run ahead of the fire. At a tiny church in town, the minister welcomed tourists who had been ordered from their campgrounds.
Then sometime during the night the strong winds that had been pushing the fire into Red Lodge suddenly changed direction. In the morning, Mount Maurice, the sentinel behind Red Lodge, stood black with wisps of smoke still curling from naked trees. The fire had moved elsewhere. Red Lodge had been spared.
Before the 30,000-acre fire was eventually extinguished a month later, it did burn several remote homes and outbuildings and spread far across rangeland east toward Belfry and south toward Wyoming.
In early July, a Bridger man — ironically named John Lightburn — was charged with starting the fire. He was allegedly riding his motorcycle illegally in forest land south of Red Lodge when the bike broke down. While fixing it, he apparently spilled some gasoline and then while checking the engine’s spark plug he ignited the blaze.
State's biggest fire
Other small Eastern Montana towns also came close to getting swallowed up by fire this summer. On Aug. 8, the Richard Spring fire in Rosebud County puffed into life about 10 miles south of Colstrip and then took off in all directions.
In this rough, rural country the nearest municipal fire truck can be 50 miles of dirt road away. Ranchers who can afford it have their own firefighting equipment.
As the fire, which would eventually join a second fire and then spread across 170,000 acres, bore down on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, residents of Lame Deer and Ashland were ordered from their homes and the roads were closed. Making matters worse, the blaze had cut power, cell service and the internet. Residents had to guess at what danger they were in. Some of the reservation’s residents were bussed to Busby where they spent the night on cots in the school gym.
And then during what has been one of the driest summers ever, the rains came, which believers would say was not by chance. The early cold front beat the fire down enough that within a few days firefighters had it under control. No significant structures had burned, and no one was seriously hurt.
Investigators say it was smoldering coal seams that started the fires. The seams have been burning underground for decades, maybe centuries, probably originally ignited by lightning strikes and impossible to extinguish. It won’t be the last range fire they start.
Parolee problems
When a disgruntled employee in November returned to the downtown Billings restaurant where he had earlier that day been fired, he was thinking of just one thing. The wild-eyed young man grabbed steak knives and started threatening everyone in reach.
A brave restaurant manager coaxed the man away from customers and eventually into the kitchen where employees and several policeman subdued him. But not before his bloody rampage left at least four employees stabbed, slashed and terrorized.
The violence in a downtown restaurant was shocking enough, but there was more to it than anyone that night realized.
The suspect, 21-year-old Brandon Bird, had just been released from prison, not to his hometown of Missoula, but to Billings.
His arrest touched off a firestorm of complaints from city officials and politicians who say they’re tired of Billings taking on more than its fair share of the state's parolees. One local legislator claimed the state’s Department of Corrections simply gives new parolees a “bus ticket to Billings.”
And, that’s true, at least the part about Billings taking a disproportionate number of parolees, according to a Gazette investigation. In fact, while Yellowstone County makes up about 15% of the state’s population, at least 24% of the state’s current parolees are living here. Gallatin County, by contrast, has 11% of the state’s population, but 5% of the state’s supervised parolees.
The problem is a complicated one. It’s true that most of the state’s programs for supervising and re-integrating parolees are in Billings and that naturally leads to more parolees. But solutions are being debated and the topic is certain to come up when the state Legislature meets again.
Bird has been charged with five felonies. A Billings judge set his bail at $1 million, an unusually high sum meant to ensure Bird isn’t spotted again in downtown Billings anytime soon.
Medical school picks Billings
In February, the Colorado-based Rocky Vista University announced it would build a $50 million, 12-acre medical school campus in Billings on the far West End. It was promised that within a few years the school would attract hundreds of super smart medical students, employ as many as 350 people, and dump millions upon millions of dollars annually into the local economy.
The bonus would be that many of the newly minted osteopathic doctors may remain to practice in Montana, easing the state’s chronic doctor shortage.
The news, however, was not universally celebrated.
Billings Clinic declined to partner with the university, mostly because it already partners with a top-rated medical school. Other skeptics in the state, especially in Great Falls where officials are courting their own medical school, predicted the state won’t be able to support the huge increase in medical students.
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, however, is all in. The hospital says it will gladly partner with RVU and even create an office of medical education to connect students to clinical rotation programs.
In an October ceremony attended by the governor, RVU broke ground on its campus at Shiloh and Monad and expects to begin its first classes by the end of 2022.
Seeing hope
For a busy Miles City mom, the trouble started with a simple operation to correct her vision. Millions of people have had the same surgery and were better off for it.
Jaimi Espy’s local optometrist recommended she have her severe nearsightedness corrected by having an artificial lens implanted in her eye. The surgery wasn’t available in Miles City, so she found a doctor in Billings.
That surgery, however, did not go as it should have. Over time, the lens failed, popping out of her eye as she prepared a Thanksgiving dinner. Repairing the damage led to a horrifying cascade of emergency surgeries that couldn’t prevent her from going entirely blind in both eyes.
Espy sued the Billings eye surgeon and a jury awarded her $3 million.
That sounds like an awful lot of money, even after her lawyers are paid. And, the money will help pay her expenses and ease her challenges, the mother now in her 40s, says.
What the money doesn’t do is erase the horror of slowly losing her vision, a trauma that led her to the brink of suicide. And it won’t help her see the joy on her young daughter's face as she pushes her in a backyard swing.
The money also wouldn’t have changed how Espy’s story ends.
“I can adapt and I will adapt and there is a way to do the things that I want to do,” she told the Gazette in early July. “I think the biggest key to that is not giving up.”
Pushing it to 11
Speaking of not giving up, here’s a good news story to end 2021 with.
When Billings motorcycle racer Ryan Zahn started piling up wins on the dirt tracks around Montana, he decided to go semi-pro.
That’s news in anyone’s book, and The Gazette profiled Zahn in late November.
Ever since he was a tiny boy, Zahn has worked on his own bikes, souping up the engines and modifying them to suit his peculiar riding style. And, he’s had his share of crashes. After one bone-snapping spill, he was patched up by the same exasperated doctor who had patched him up after a previous wreck.
Zahn was born with all the right stuff, the same talents that all great athletes have, a fearlessness and grit, and a drive to win. What he wasn’t born with are arms. To ride a motorcycle, Zahn had to invent a new way to ride. When he wins, even his fiercest rivals have to marvel.
His philosophy in life is the same as his philosophy in racing, you’ve got to “always be pushing it to 11.”