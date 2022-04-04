GOP lawmakers ask BLM to extend comment period on bison grazing decision

Taking a page out of Gov. Greg Gianforte's playbook, fellow Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale have written the Bureau of Land Management's leaders asking them to extend the protest period following the agency's approval of a revised grazing permit for American Prairie last week.

The protest period is 15 days. Following that, the BLM will consider any substantive protests from qualified commenters before issuing a final grazing decision. That will initiate a 30-day appeal period.

The Montana lawmakers' letter is addressed to Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning.

Last July, Gianforte asked the agency to extend the comment period on American Prairie's request to change its grazing leases on 63,000 acres of federally managed land. He also asked the agency to hold more in-person meetings.

The BLM partially acquiesced, extending the comment period but not holding any further in-person meetings.

Last week on March 30, the BLM announced a proposed decision to allow American Prairie's requested changes with some alterations. In its decision, the agency noted that it received more than 5,000 comments on American Prairie's initial and revised requests for changes.

If the proposal is finalized, American Prairie announced it plans to grow its current bison population from 813 animals to around 1,000 by 2025.

In comparison, there are more than 13,000 head of cattle grazing across American Prairie's 452,000 acres of land.

“We understand that not everyone agrees with allowing bison grazing on public lands, but the BLM’s decision makes it clear that our proposal is based on sound science and will benefit wildlife, the rangeland, and riparian areas,” said Pete Geddes, vice president and chief external relations officer for American Prairie, in a press release.

Since 2001 American Prairie, which recently changed its name from American Prairie Reserve, has purchased more than 117,000 acres of land in Montana which is attached to more than 334,000 acres of leased federal and state land. The group's goal is to eventually create an “intact prairie ecosystem” complete with native wildlife, including bison.

The letter sent by Daines and Rosendale is the latest effort by the state's Republicans to challenge the north-central Montana nonprofit group.

In last year’s legislative session, Rep. Dan Bartel, R-Lewistown, sponsored a bill that would have banned nonprofits from buying agricultural land — an attack on private property rights that even some Republicans couldn’t condone. The bill was voted down.

In 2019 the Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 28 requesting the BLM deny the grazing permit.

In 2018 the Legislature passed a bill, later vetoed by then Gov. Steve Bullock, that would have prevented American Prairie from converting its domestic bison herd into free-roaming wildlife.

Party officials contend American Prairie is a threat to traditional agriculture, the state’s largest industry.

Daines and Rosendale wrote the nonprofit's latest grazing proposal generated comments that "raise serious questions about how American Prairie’s proposed change of use will affect the local community and the state of Montana."

The BLM noted in its decision that it has, "also permitted bison on allotments in other areas of Montana, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming," so American Prairie's request is not unusual.

The Bozeman-based Property and Environment Research Center hailed the BLM's decision, saying in a news release, "American Prairie represents a promising new model for conservation that relies on voluntary land acquisition, cooperation, and private management — not regulation, taxpayer dollars, or federal land acquisitions," said CEO Brian Yablonski. "The Bureau's decision supports this approach and helps American Prairie continue pursuing creative conservation solutions."

