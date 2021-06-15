Gov. Gianforte declares disaster in 5 Eastern Montana counties in wake of storms

Gov. Greg Gianforte on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring a disaster in five Eastern Montana counties: Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Richland, and Roosevelt.

“Recent severe thunderstorms downed power poles and lines in Eastern Montana, leaving too many residents without power," Gianforte said in a press release issued Tuesday.

“The State of Montana is requesting federal disaster assistance on behalf of the impacted communities and the electric co-ops that serve them.”

According to a report prepared by the National Weather Service office in Glasgow, the storms began on June 8 with hail as large as four inches in diameter recorded east of Glendive, along with winds up to 80 mph that damaged trees and buildings.

In western Roosevelt County, a series of storms over the same area dumped three to six inches of rain in under 90 minutes, which led to flash flooding.

On June 10, storms over Eastern Montana spawned a gustnado, and a tornado that was likely just over the North Dakota border but widely seen from Sidney.

There were no reports of damage from tornadoes in Montana or North Dakota.