Governor asks BLM to modify comment period, hold in-person meetings on APR decision

“This simply does not constitute an adequate opportunity for public comment and participation,” Governor Gianforte wrote to BLM officials.

He said the virtual meeting would also come when many landowners with an interest in the issue are haying or harvesting crops and therefore unavailable to attend. Gianforte also noted that many of the landowners are “far from reliable internet service.”

“I ask that the BLM recognize these compounding factors and take action to facilitate comment and public participation in a comprehensive and meaningful manner,” Gianforte wrote.

Gianforte is the first Republican governor in Montana in 16 years. His party has taken a particular dislike to the American Prairie Reserve, proposing a variety of state legislation over the years in an attempt to block the group’s goals.

The nonprofit APR has been purchasing ranchlands from willing sellers along the Upper Missouri River Breaks since 2004, slowly acquiring more than 420,425 acres of deeded and leased land. The group’s goal is to one day create, with the adjoining C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and other state and federal lands, a 3 million-acre prairie wildlife reserve.

The APR runs a domestic herd of 800 bison on a portion of its property.

