Governor asks BLM to modify comment period, hold in-person meetings on APR decision

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has submitted a letter to two Bureau of Land Management chiefs asking them to extend the comment period for 45 days on the agency’s preliminary decision to allow bison grazing on American Prairie Reserve federal leases.
He also requested “at a minimum” that BLM conduct in-person meetings in five counties in and around the APR – Phillips, Chouteau, Fergus, Petroleum and Valley.
A BLM official said the agency would respond to Gianforte directly, rather than “indirectly through the news media.” A request for a copy of that response was not acknowledged.
On Thursday the BLM released its draft environmental assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact regarding the APR’s request to allow bison grazing on more than 69,300 acres of public land in Phillips County for 10 years. The chosen alternative would also allow the group to remove some of the interior fencing on the federal lands.
Publication of the documents opened a 30-day public comment period. In addition, the BLM scheduled a virtual meeting on July 21. All grazing decisions are subject to a 15-day protest and 30-day appeal period.
“This simply does not constitute an adequate opportunity for public comment and participation,” Governor Gianforte wrote to BLM officials.
He said the virtual meeting would also come when many landowners with an interest in the issue are haying or harvesting crops and therefore unavailable to attend. Gianforte also noted that many of the landowners are “far from reliable internet service.”
“I ask that the BLM recognize these compounding factors and take action to facilitate comment and public participation in a comprehensive and meaningful manner,” Gianforte wrote.
Gianforte is the first Republican governor in Montana in 16 years. His party has taken a particular dislike to the American Prairie Reserve, proposing a variety of state legislation over the years in an attempt to block the group’s goals.
The nonprofit APR has been purchasing ranchlands from willing sellers along the Upper Missouri River Breaks since 2004, slowly acquiring more than 420,425 acres of deeded and leased land. The group’s goal is to one day create, with the adjoining C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and other state and federal lands, a 3 million-acre prairie wildlife reserve.
The APR runs a domestic herd of 800 bison on a portion of its property.