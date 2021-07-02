 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor asks BLM to modify comment period, hold in-person meetings on APR decision
topical top story

Governor asks BLM to modify comment period, hold in-person meetings on APR decision

Gianforte

Gov. Greg Gianforte has formally requested that the Bureau of Land Management extend its comment period for its preliminary decision to approve the American Prairie Reserve's grazing lease changes.

 RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has submitted a letter to two Bureau of Land Management chiefs asking them to extend the comment period for 45 days on the agency’s preliminary decision to allow bison grazing on American Prairie Reserve federal leases.

He also requested “at a minimum” that BLM conduct in-person meetings in five counties in and around the APR – Phillips, Chouteau, Fergus, Petroleum and Valley.

A BLM official said the agency would respond to Gianforte directly, rather than “indirectly through the news media.” A request for a copy of that response was not acknowledged.

On Thursday the BLM released its draft environmental assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact regarding the APR’s request to allow bison grazing on more than 69,300 acres of public land in Phillips County for 10 years. The chosen alternative would also allow the group to remove some of the interior fencing on the federal lands.

Publication of the documents opened a 30-day public comment period. In addition, the BLM scheduled a virtual meeting on July 21. All grazing decisions are subject to a 15-day protest and 30-day appeal period.

“This simply does not constitute an adequate opportunity for public comment and participation,” Governor Gianforte wrote to BLM officials.

He said the virtual meeting would also come when many landowners with an interest in the issue are haying or harvesting crops and therefore unavailable to attend. Gianforte also noted that many of the landowners are “far from reliable internet service.”

“I ask that the BLM recognize these compounding factors and take action to facilitate comment and public participation in a comprehensive and meaningful manner,” Gianforte wrote.

Gianforte is the first Republican governor in Montana in 16 years. His party has taken a particular dislike to the American Prairie Reserve, proposing a variety of state legislation over the years in an attempt to block the group’s goals.

The nonprofit APR has been purchasing ranchlands from willing sellers along the Upper Missouri River Breaks since 2004, slowly acquiring more than 420,425 acres of deeded and leased land. The group’s goal is to one day create, with the adjoining C.M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge and other state and federal lands, a 3 million-acre prairie wildlife reserve.

The APR runs a domestic herd of 800 bison on a portion of its property.

Follow along as Marine veteran Brian Meyer takes part in a donated bison harvest on a portion of the American Prairie Reserve in Montana. The harvest was arranged by Wounded Warriors Outdoors.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clashes during a protest against Turkey's exit of treaty combating violence against women

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Bison restoration proposal DOA
Montana Untamed

Bison restoration proposal DOA

A proposed “test project” to restore bison to the UL Bend National Wildlife Refuge has been submitted to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks for consideration under the state’s new guidelines, but will not be considered due to litigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News