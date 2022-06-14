Governor declares statewide disaster in response to floods

The governor on Tuesday issued a statewide disaster declaration, citing historic flooding in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties, in addition to flood warnings across Montana.

“With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an emailed statement.

“Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.”

The state's Disaster and Emergency Services agency is working with local authorities in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties, according to the press release. DES is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Yellowstone River is closed in Park county to all recreational use, the press release said.

People seeking updated information about road conditions can visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/alerts.aspx.

On Tuesday, Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester released a statement saying he'd contacted FEMA, the National Park Service, Small Business Association and others.

“I am closely monitoring the severe flooding happening in Montana, and I encourage every Montanan to stay safe by following local precautions and avoiding flooded areas. I’m in touch with local, state and federal officials to make sure that folks on the ground are getting the help they need as swiftly as possible, and I appreciate the work of our first responders in keeping folks safe," Tester said in an emailed statement.

Montana's U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also issued a statement.

“I fully support Governor Gianforte’s statewide disaster declaration to help impacted communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible, and I stand ready to facilitate recovery efforts at the federal level,” Daines said in the emailed statement.

In tweets, Montana U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale also acknowledged the flooding.

"Montana Disaster and Emergency Services continue to help first responders and local authorities in Stillwater, Carbon and Park counties. Thank you to Governor Gianforte and our emergency services for acting quickly to ensure that flood damage remains at a minimum," Rosendale tweeted.

