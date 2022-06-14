Governor, out of the country, declares statewide disaster in response to floods

The governor on Tuesday issued a statewide disaster declaration, citing historic flooding in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties, in addition to flood warnings across Montana.

The executive order was signed by Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras as acting governor while Gov. Greg Gianforte is traveling out of the country.

“With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities," he continued.

The state's Disaster and Emergency Services agency is working with local authorities in Carbon, Park and Stillwater counties, according to the press release. DES is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In addition, DES leads the State Emergency Coordination Center and is coordinating with local authorities in affected areas. The state activated the coordination center Monday.

Gianforte's office also said it is working with FEMA to pursue an expedited presidential disaster declaration to help cover the cost of emergency protective measures.

A spokesperson for Gianforte said he is in communication regularly while out of the country. He left the county "late last week," according to his office.

"The governor...is regularly briefed on the flooding and the state's response, is in communication with state and local officials, and asked Lieutenant Governor Kristen Juras to take all necessary action in his temporary absence, including visiting Red Lodge today to receive a briefing, tour the damage, and meet with residents and visitors who have been evacuated," spokesperson Brooke Stroyke wrote in an email Tuesday. "Early this morning, the governor formally issued a disaster declaration after verbally authorizing it yesterday afternoon."

The governor will return in a few days, his office said. The state Constitution allows for the lieutenant governor to serve as acting governor when so requested in writing by the governor.

"At the governor’s direction, the state is bringing every resource to bear to support communities in south-central Montana," Stroyke wrote. "The governor is personally in touch with local officials, as well as Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, to ensure their needs are met. The state’s primary focus with partners on the ground remains evacuating areas in danger, ensuring shelter is available, and safely restoring power and water services."

On Tuesday, Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester released a statement saying he'd contacted FEMA, the National Park Service, Small Business Association and others.

“I am closely monitoring the severe flooding happening in Montana, and I encourage every Montanan to stay safe by following local precautions and avoiding flooded areas. I’m in touch with local, state and federal officials to make sure that folks on the ground are getting the help they need as swiftly as possible, and I appreciate the work of our first responders in keeping folks safe," Tester said in an emailed statement.

Montana's U.S. Sen. Steve Daines also issued a statement.

“I fully support Governor Gianforte’s statewide disaster declaration to help impacted communities get back on their feet as quickly as possible, and I stand ready to facilitate recovery efforts at the federal level,” Daines said in the emailed statement.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Montana's U.S Rep. Matt Rosendale said he was tracking the flooding and damage.

“This morning, I spoke to Gov. Gianforte and local officials in Stillwater, Park and Carbon counties to get an update on the (effects) the Yellowstone River flooding is having on the communities in southwestern Montana," Rosendale said in the emailed statement. "I wholeheartedly support Gov. Gianforte’s decision to declare a statewide disaster, and I am grateful for his efforts to keep the flood damage to a minimum. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and do all that I can to ensure Montana receives the resources it needs in a timely manner.”

Holly Michels is the head of the Montana State News Bureau. You can reach her at holly.michels@lee.net

