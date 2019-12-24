Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently announced the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards. Recipients will be honored at a dinner and awards ceremony on Feb. 21, 2020, in Cheyenne.
The recipients are: Jim Jackson, artisan and leatherworker from Sheridan; Robert Martinez, Native American visual artist from Riverton; Wendy Bredehoft, visual artist and educator from Laramie; WYO Theater, a performing arts and education center in Sheridan; and the Wyoming Music Educators Association, a nonprofit that educates and promotes music and music education.
Established in 1982, Governor’s Arts Awards winners are selected based on their substantial contributions made in Wyoming that exemplify a long-term commitment to the arts, with special consideration given to nominees whose arts service is statewide.
Tickets to attend the Governor’s Arts Awards will be on sale in January, according to a press release from the Wyoming Arts Council.
For more information, go to wyomingartscouncil.org.