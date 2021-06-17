Governor surveys Robertson Draw damage as fire season starts early for Montana

All of the homes destroyed in the dryland pasture to the east of the mountain were in the Gold Creek area, Pargman said during the briefing. High winds brought the fire out of the mountains and into the sage of the valley floor “like a blowtorch.” Several head of cattle were moved to the safety of a nearby alfalfa patch, and horses also had to be driven out of the area.

County Commissioner Scott Miller worked alongside road crews, personnel with the Forest Service and local firefighters Tuesday in building the breaks and berms that stopped the fire from consuming more homes. Miller said flames stretched as high as 30 feet near crew members who operated dozers and graders.

“People lost their homes, and that’s a horrible thing, but I have to say that this was a success because many other people have homes that they’re going to be able to come back to … The firefighters should be very proud of the job they did here,” he said.

Miller, who has served as the county commissioner of Bridger District for about six months, said he’s never seen anything comparable to the damage from the Robertson Draw fire in Carbon County. Sen. Steve Daines is also planning to visit with fire managers in Belfry on Friday.