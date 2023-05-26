Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A bill to expand a state- and federally-funded program that would keep Montana’s seniors in their home with in-home supports has been vetoed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Senate Bill 296 would have moved assisted living into the Community First Choice program, a Medicaid program that encourages independent living by providing in-home care assistants to support activities of daily living. The program seeks to keep seniors in their home rather than transitioning to expensive institutionalized care.

Last year, as more than a dozen nursing homes closed across the state, and assisted living facilities strictly limited Medicaid recipients, Gianforte talked about the growing desire among seniors to age at home.

While AARP data supports this claim, in-home care services that make it possible for Montanans to safely age in place are not robust enough to meet the current demand, let alone a substantial increase.

A personal care assistant can help with things like doing dishes, meal prep, basic housekeeping, bowel and bladder support, and more. If a senior does not receive support with these things when they need it, their physical and mental deterioration can accelerate, leading them to need skilled nursing support sooner.

Gianforte has also said that proving in-home services is a lot less expensive than institutionalized care for both the consumer and the state.

While these services can be accessed through another Medicaid program called the Big Sky Waiver, funds for this service are limited. There’s often a lengthy wait time before a slot opens.

During the legislative session, lawmakers turned to national experts in senior and long-term care to assess Montana programs for senior services. While initially commended for programs like CFC, experts said the biggest barrier to these services is the time it takes to become eligible.

The long wait times then incentivize hospitals to discharge patients to nursing homes.

Bill sponsor Sen. Becky Beard estimated that by moving assisted living into the CFC program, which draws both state and federal dollars, a significant potion of the waitlist could be addressed.

Gianforte disagreed with this, calling it an inefficient and obtuse approach that could lead to unplanned financial obligations for the state.

“There is no provision enabling (Department of Health and Human Services) to ensure that recipients have not exploited the eligibility system by transferring their assets…Senate Bill 296 would restrict DPHHS’s ability to serve Medicaid patients choosing to live in a community setting instead of a nursing homes,” Gianforte said in his veto letter.

The bill also included a mechanism to update room and board costs on a regular basis – a rate that hasn’t been updated since 2009.

Room and board costs take into account things like monthly income, spend down for Medicaid benefits and creates an allowance that Medicaid residents keep for personal use.

In the veto letter, Gianforte argued that the proposed process is cumbersome and would result in a plethora of different room and board rates.

The Gazette asked the following questions, to which the Governor's Office declined to respond.

- What in the bill would lead to "major, unplanned financial obligations to the state," as is stated in the veto letter?

- The governor has advocated for those who want to age at home. Why not expand a service like Community First Choice that supports home care?

- The assisted living room and board rate hasn’t been adjusted since the early 2000s. What solutions does the governor propose to adjust that rate to more accurately reflect the current cost of living?