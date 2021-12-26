Governor's apprenticeship ratio proposal sparks concerns

Davin Quist, training director at the Montana Carpenters Training Center, described how intensive apprenticeships are in an interview with MTFP. Over the course of four years, apprentices, who are paid for their work, spend an average of 160 hours a year in classroom settings learning their chosen trade. But the bulk of their time — 40 to 60 hours a week — is spent on the job under the supervision and mentorship of their journeyman. Quist sees a one-to-one ratio as ideal for guaranteeing a safe jobsite and a thorough educational experience for apprentices, and he said his initial reaction to DLI’s proposed ratio change was “shock.”

“There’s always changes that happen to apprenticeships and they usually go through committees and they’re talked about, the pros and cons,” Quist said. “This one is just kind of a shocker … and it really puts these young guys at risk.”

Bill Bently, executive manager for the Montana chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, shared a list of similar concerns in a letter to Gianforte and Esau last month. Bently told MTFP he understands the workforce issues driving the proposal, but views the ratio increase as an “overreaction” that was “ramrodded down our throats” without collaboration with his organization and others.