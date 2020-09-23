2nd ballot collection lawsuit trial concludes in Montana, rulings still pending

“The pressure of Election Day is really important to getting that ballot in,” Atkeson said.

Atkeson said a postmark deadline could actually result in more ballots being rejected because, with a last-minute crush of ballots entering the mail stream on Election Day, they might not all arrive in time to meet the receipt deadline. Under a postmark deadline, voters would need to have their ballots postmarked by Election Day, but the ballots would also need to be received at the elections office by a certain cutoff date.

The Democrats’ attorney said there was no direct evidence to back this up.

Atkeson also testified that a postmark deadline would make it “extremely difficult if not impossible” to meet subsequent deadlines to audit and canvass the elections results.

However, three Montana elections administrators who testified in the case said they could still meet those deadlines, the Democrats’ attorney noted.

Democrats this week called the former Deputy Postmaster General Ronald Stroman, who resigned from the U.S. Postal Service in June. Stroman, who held the job for nine years, said he long pushed for states to convert to a postmark deadline as a way to reconcile postal delivery standards with state election laws.