$52 million Milk River Project bill introduced

“At all turns, for the last 15 years we’ve tried to find a home for this legislation,” Manoukian said. “It is hopeful that something is going to occur where this can kind of hit a fast track and pass the committee process as they look toward an infrastructure bill.”

Carved from the landscape using horses in the early 1900s, the irrigation project reroutes water from the St. Mary River near Glacier Park and funnels it into a series of pipes and canals that eventually pour into the Milk River drainage. In the upper reaches of the system, water rapidly descends for 29 miles, during which a series of chutes and pools are used to slow the stream.

In May 2020, the rushing water finally blew out key portions of the St. Mary diversion system. Water didn’t flow from the upper reaches of the project again until early October. It took roughly $8 million to repair the damaged sections, about half of which came from the community under terms that allowed locals to evenly split the bill with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

But that funding split was set up by the crisis of the failed system, Manoukian said. Under normal terms, the community would have to pay for 75% of the repairs needed. The challenge of raising $175 million of the costs locally is akin to getting a river to run backward.

