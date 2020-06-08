A lot riding on conservation bill vote for Daines

Fourty-one Democrats, including Manchin, are co-sponsors of the bill. And a bipartisan group of House lawmakers led by Joe Cunningham, a South Carolina Democrat, introduced a companion bill in that chamber last week.

The LWCF and national parks are priorities for lawmakers from both parties but have in the past become difficult to move when bundled with other priorities or over differences on how to pay for them.

"This has taken a lot of blood, sweat and tears from people over the decades," Gardner said at the webinar organized last week by the conservation group ConservAmerica. "We're still making those phone calls to members right now, making sure we're marking down more support, getting more people engaged and more excited about it."

Gardner said prioritizing the issues are important as the nation moves toward recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and that the bill has the potential to create around 100,000 jobs. "This is going to give people that opportunity to continue working in the great outdoors and getting back on their feet economically, as we restore our greatest spaces and as we protect them for generations to come," Gardner said.

More than 850 conservation groups have also signed a letter supporting the bill.