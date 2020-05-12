AG candidates on priorities, Fox's coal fight and why they're the best name on the ballot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Both Democrats and Republicans have a contested primary in the attorney general's race this year, with Kimberly Dudik and Raph Graybill running in the Democratic primary, and Jon Bennion and Austin Knudsen running in the GOP.

Green Party candidate Roy Davis is the only third-party candidate vying for attorney general.

Current state Attorney General Tim Fox is term-limited and is running in the Republican primary for governor.

Lee Montana Newspapers sent each candidate these questions. Some responses were lightly edited for clarity and concision:

1. Please briefly describe your professional credentials and why they make you better prepared than your opponents to serve as attorney general.

2. Current Attorney General Tim Fox has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let it challenge Washington’s rejection of a permit for a terminal to export coal from Montana and elsewhere. As attorney general, would you have intervened similarly or not, and why?

3. Please outline three bills that you as AG would seek in the 2021 Legislature.

Jon Bennion