Ag secretary ready for round two on meatpacking reforms

“With the American rescue plan, we've got the resources to actually get something done on the financing side, and we're putting the finishing touches on some rules and regulations that will be forthcoming in 2022 to strengthen enforcement,” Vilsack told the Lee Montana Newspapers on Wednesday.

“Our belief is that by expanding capacity, we increase competition. When you do that, you're going to help farmers get a better shake out of the market. And you're going to allow consumers to have choice in the marketplace, which also, we believe, will moderate price increases. And then secondly, you want to make sure that, there are two aspects of this, you want to make sure that you have enough information so farmers can determine whether or not they're getting a fair shake.

"And that gets to the transparency in the market reporting that's necessary. I need Congress to continue to extend mandatory reporting efforts that will allow us to get information. And you need, I think, for Congress to do what Sen. (Jon) Tester and Sen. (Chuck) Grassley are interested in doing, which is to create more market transparency, to have the right level of cash transactions that give you a sense of what the market truly is.”