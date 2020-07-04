Amid virus fight, campaign season brings ethical quandaries

And in North Carolina, Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is hoping to unseat Gov. Roy Cooper, has come under fire for politicizing the virus with a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the Democratic governor over his public health orders.

Raising such criticisms presents pitfalls that go beyond any single race, said Lee Banville, a professor at the University of Montana School of Journalism.

In Bullock’s case, Banville said that if Republicans can show the only reason he went to the testing event was to further his campaign, they will have proved he violated the law. Regardless, he said the dispute has the potential to set a precedent that cuts both ways.

“You’re basically saying that any time somebody does something in their official duties in their elected office, they can’t use any of that material…in their effort to win re-election," Banville said.

”I’m not sure Republicans or Democrats would be super excited to hear (that)," he added.

The Montana race is one of a handful across the country that will decide which party controls the Senate. The state Republican party has filed a formal complaint over the testing site photos, which the GOP alleges violated state ethic rules that prohibit using public time or resources to promote candidates.