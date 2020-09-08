Amid virus surge, South Dakota governor pushes tourism with CARES Act funds

Noem spokesman Ian Fury defended using the federal coronavirus funds for the ads, saying that the state “should absolutely be promoting tourism” because it is vital to South Dakota's economy. After agriculture, it is the state's largest industry.

“That’s how people put food on the table,” he said.

Money for the ad will come from $1.25 billion the state received from the federal government to address the coronavirus crisis. The U.S. Treasury Department is allowing states to use the money to publicize when tourism activities resume and ensure visitors' safety. The Department of Tourism has said it is considering placing the ad on networks like History, TBS, USA, Hallmark, A&E and Discovery.

Fury said the line in the ad that touts the state as a “place to safely explore” fulfills Treasury's requirement for using the money to address the pandemic.

But Sen. Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat who sits on the Appropriations Committee, criticized the decision, saying it was more about Noem raising her political profile than helping the state. He claimed the governor's office has stressed a cautious approach to using the federal funds, delaying their deployment to non-profits, universities and businesses.