As deaths spiral, South Dakota governor opposes mask rules

"The facts are simple: mask mandates, harsh lockdowns, massive testing and contact tracing haven't worked – in the United States or abroad," Seidel wrote in an email.

But South Dakota currently has the nation's second-worst rate of new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There were 2,047 new cases per 100,000 people, meaning that roughly one out of every 49 people has tested positive in the last two weeks.

The only state where new cases per capita are worse, North Dakota, moved to require masks and limit the size of gatherings on Friday. The situation there has grown so desperate that hospitals are preparing to ask medical workers with coronavirus infections but no symptoms to staff COVID wards.

"Our situation has changed, and we must change with it," said Republican Gov. Doug Burgum in a somber video message.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, also moved last week to require that people wear masks if they join indoor gatherings of 25 or more people.