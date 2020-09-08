Battered by the virus, tribes race to boost census count

So Kindness, an activist for a Native American nonprofit, spends her days sweating in a mask and face shield under the merciless summer sun, urging drivers to fill out the forms at drive-thru census sign-up stations, including in Lodge Grass, known among the Crow as Aashbacheeitche, or Valley of the Chiefs.

"Our ancestors fought for a reason - for us to be here," she said. "At the end of the day, if I'm tired and exhausted because I've made just a little bit of an impact on somebody ... then I feel good. The fight was worth it."

With millions of federal dollars for impoverished Native American communities on the line, tribes are racing to avoid being undercounted - again - in the 2020 census. Only 24% of residents of Montana tribal areas had been counted as of Sept. 1, woefully lagging the national rate of 85%. There are more than 300 reservations nationwide, and almost all trail significantly behind the rest of the country in the count.

There have long been geographic and cultural challenges counting people on Native lands. But the pandemic has dealt a devastating new setback, with lockdowns keeping census takers away as Indian Country has struggled with disproportionate numbers of infections and a lack of internet access that prevents people from filling out the questionnaire online.