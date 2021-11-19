Biden mulls reversing Trump rules on western grouse species

Bureau of Land Management Deputy Director Nada Culver said "everything's on the table" as the agency launches its evaluation of sage grouse habitat, with no set deadlines for action.

"From changes to the buffers, to how we manage energy development, to how we manage every other activity....we are evaluating it and we are looking for input on what are the most important things to look at," Culver said.

Officials also will look at how climate change is adding to pressures on sage grouse. Culver pointed to data showing wildfires burned almost 10,700 square miles (28,000 square kilometers) of the bird's habitat since 2016. The vast majority of those fires were on federal lands.

Greater sage grouse once numbered in the millions across all or portions of 11 Western states. Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey said earlier this year that their numbers are down 65% since 1986.

In 2010, U.S. wildlife officials said drastic habitat losses meant protections for sage grouse had become warranted for under the Endangered Species Act. However, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not take any action at the time, saying other species took priority.