Biden prods meat packing reforms to start new year

Responding to dwindling cattle profits and rising grocery store meat prices, the White House has announced it will invest $1 billion in local processors and revive made-in-the-U.S. meat labeling.

The announcement comes as ranchers enter a third year of low cattle prices, even as supermarket rates remain high. Additionally, President Joe Biden announced during a livestreamed discussion with farmers and ranchers that he would get behind legislation proposed by U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and others. Cash sales for Montana livestock were more than $1.5 billion in 2020, down $100 million from the previous year.

Observers worried that reforming the meat industry would prove tougher than a 10-cent pot roast.

“Fifty years ago, ranchers got over 60 cents for every dollar a family spent on beef. Today, they get about 39 cents,” Biden said. “Fifty years ago, hog farmers got 40 to 50 cents for each dollar they spent. Today, it's about 19 cents. And the big companies are making massive profits. As their profits go up, the prices you see at grocery stores go up commensurate.