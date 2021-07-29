Biden to meet with Gianforte, other Western governors about wildfires

“I’m glad to have been invited to the briefing, which included an update on wildfires and drought in the West, and to have taken part in this important discussion, however, it’s time for action,” Daines said. “We need to increase active forest management and support timber jobs or we’re going to continue facing catastrophic wildfires.”

“The summer has been one of the hottest, one of the driest, certainly in my memory. Sharla and I see it on our farm. I've heard it from farmers all over the state. And, I understand vividly how hard folks have been hit by this drought,” Tester said. “I've been monitoring the situation closely and pushing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure Montana's farmers, ranchers have access to the technical assistance and relief they need to make to keep themselves whole and stay in business. There are a host of programs available to producers suffering from the drought. I would just recommend, stay tuned into your FSA agency. Stay tuned into my website. And you'll know what those programs are.”