Biden to nominate Jesse Laslovich for Montana U.S. Attorney

President Joe Biden will nominate Anaconda native Jesse Laslovich to be U.S. Attorney for Montana, the White House announced early Wednesday.

Laslovich, who is currently regional vice president for SCL Health Montana-Wyoming, has spent most of his adult life in public service. He was chief legal counsel to Montana State Auditor Monica Lindeen from 2009 to 2016 and a special assistant to the U.S. Attorney’s office for Montana in 2011 and 2012. Laslovich was Montana assistant attorney general in 2007 and 2008.

In 2016, Laslovich was the Democratic candidate for state auditor, but lost to Republican Matt Rosendale. He also ran for state attorney general in 2012 but didn’t advance beyond the primary.

If confirmed by the Senate, Laslovich will replace U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson, a 32-year veteran of the federal justice system who has been serving in an interim period.

Laslovich is a 2006 graduate of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana. As an undergraduate at UM, he served in the state House of Representatives at age 20, representing Anaconda. He later served briefly in the state Senate.

He is the cousin of Dylan Laslovich, chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.