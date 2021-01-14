Bill would bar North Dakota businesses from refusing cash

BISMARCK, N.D. — A Republican North Dakota lawmaker wants to prohibit businesses from banning cash as a payment, saying cashless transactions create economic barriers for some residents.

Rep. Ben Koppelman introduced HB 1299 this week with GOP lawmakers in both chambers signing on as co-sponsors. The legislation would bar businesses from refusing to accept cash from someone making an in-person purchase. Businesses that fail to comply could face fines of up to $250 for a first violation and $500 for any repeated violation.

Koppelman, of West Fargo, said not everyone has a bank account or credit or debit cards. He said an increasing number of businesses in North Dakota have gone cashless because of the "fear of virus transfer" from coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of coins across the U.S.

Public officials and health experts have said that the risk of transferring the virus person-to-person through the use of cash or coins is small.

The increasing "digital and plastic" economy "disenfranchises low income, some elderly and those who truly love freedom," he said.

Banning cashless purchases does not create a hardship for businesses, only consumers, he said.