A bill that would reduce the sale of nonresident hunter doe tags faced no opposition before the Senate Fish and Game Committee on Tuesday, as spokesmen for guiding and conservation groups struck a conciliatory tone.

Senate Bill 281, sponsored by Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, would revise laws relating to the sale of nonresident deer B tags, which are good only for does. Nonresidents who draw a big game combination license or nonresident deer combination license would only be able to purchase two doe tags under the bill. Other nonresident hunters would be limited to one doe tag.

“Mule deer hunting is hurting in a lot of places,” Flowers said. “So this is primarily focused on Region 6 and 7 on the east side of the state.”

Nonresidents

Based on Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ data, nonresident deer hunter numbers climbed from around 47,600 in 2012 to more than 59,000 by 2022, an increase of more than 11,300. The increase in hunters has led to overcrowding on some public and private lands opened to the public, Flowers said. As a result, hunters are spending more days afield to fill their tags, or leaving tags unfilled.

Over the last couple of years, Flowers said nonresidents had purchased between 11,000 to 12,000 doe tags a year. The aim of SB 281 is to strategically limit the number of hunters, Flowers said, “while ensuring that the kind of incidents we see with nonresidents leaving the state with a stack of does will probably be a thing of the past, which is one of the things we’re after with this.”

According to FWP’s 2022 population report, estimated mule deer numbers are down across almost every region of the state when compared to long-term averages. The biggest drop is in southeastern Montana’s Region 7, which was 37% below the long-term average. Region 5 in central Montana was next with a 26% decline. Only Region 3, in southwestern Montana, showed a modest gain. Statewide, mule deer populations have been on an almost steady downward slide since 2017.

Support

Mac Minard, executive director of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, said his group had been working with the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition for the past seven to eight months to find areas where they could concur on issues. One area of agreement was reducing the number of nonresident deer doe tags.

“These discussions were intended to bring us to a better place in terms of discussion, conversation and maybe a little bit less gunfighting in front of the Legislature,” Minard said.

“We don’t view this bill as just a … fix to a short-term issue on mule deer abundance,” he added. "That’s not how we’re viewing it. It’s actually a major policy change. It’s saying that mule deer are important enough that we need to limit some of those doe harvests in the face of increasing hunter pressure.”

Ben Lamb, representing the Montana Wildlife Federation and the elk coalition, praised MOGA for reaching out to start the discussions.

“I think the 2021 legislative session got really raucous on these issues between hunters and outfitters,” Lamb said. “I think everybody kind of recognized there was a need to sit down and find some common ground.”

To that end, the groups have also agreed to discuss season setting, which Lamb said was a “huge change from the way things have happened over the last 20 years.” For now, the groups have collaborated on a suite of bills, of which SB 281 is just one that will come before the Legislature, he noted.

“When we brought this idea forward the first question that we got was, well, ‘What in the heck do mule deer have to do with elk?’” Lamb told the committee, referencing another hot-button wildlife issue. “Very simply put it’s about hunter pressure. An elk doesn’t care if you’re going after a mule deer doe, a whitetail buck, or an elk. They’re just going to go where they’re safe.”

The increase in hunter pressure leads to problematic concentrations of elk and deer on private lands where they can cause damage to fences and haystacks, as well as avoid hunters.

“So this is really a targeted approach to reduce hunting pressure on a smaller scale than what a lot of people would like to see, and that’s very deliberate because these are not simple issues to solve,” Lamb said. “These are complex things to unwind, and it’s based on human behavior as much as it is animal behavior.”

Katjana Stutzer, representing the Montana Chapter of Backcounty Hunters and Anglers, said her group supports the bill but would like to see it go further to reduce nonresident hunting pressure.

Money

Committee members asked what the fiscal impact of the bill would be, given that nonresident hunter license dollars account for 76% of all license revenue. No fiscal note has yet been added to the bill.

“From what we’ve been able to suss out so far on this, trying to estimate what the impacts might be … it may be a reduction of 3,000 to 6,000 licenses or permits a year,” Flowers said.

At $75 each, that would mean a range from $225,000 to $450,000 a year, which Flowers called a “reasonable impact.”

“Nonresident hunters subsidize our residents, I don’t think we want to lose sight of that,” he said. “So this isn’t an attempt to just beat up on nonresident hunters.”

But he added SB 281 also “recognizes that Montana’s laws and the state’s approach to wildlife management needs to provide flexibility to ensure that our resident hunters remain the primary beneficiary for hunting licensure” while also relieving some of the crowding on accessible lands.