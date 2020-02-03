Billings legislator asked to resign after insisting Constitution says it's OK to shoot socialists

Republican leaders in the Montana House of Representatives on Monday asked Billings Republican state Rep. Rodney Garcia to resign.
During a Republican party organizing meeting in Helena on Friday, Garcia said he was concerned about socialists “entering our government” and socialists “everywhere” in Billings, before saying the Constitution says either to shoot socialists or to put them in jail.
Asked Saturday to clarify his remarks, Garcia told a Lee Montana reporter, “In the Constitution of the United States, (if) they are found guilty of being a socialist member you either go to prison or are shot,” Garcia said.
Garcia could not to point to where in the Constitution it says socialists could be shot or jailed. He could not be reached by phone Monday for comment on the letter, and a voice mailbox was full.
In the letter to Garcia, the Montana House of Representatives said, “Your reckless and un-American remarks are beneath that of a public official and do not represent the values of the Republican party, Montana House of Representatives, or the people of our great state.”
The letter is signed by Speaker of the House Greg Hertz; E. Wylie Galt, the speaker pro tem; and House Majority Leader Brad Tschida, all Republicans.
“Your actions have irreparably undermined the body in which you serve and irrevocably broken the trust of those you were elected to represent,” the letter continues. “We believe it is clear that you can no longer effectively discharge the duties of the office you hold.
“Therefore, it is our request that you submit your resignation with immediate effect,” the letter demands.
Copies of the letter were sent to Gov. Steve Bullock, Corey Stapleton, Casey Schreiner, Scott Sales, Mark Blasdel, Fred Thomas and Jon Sesso.
Garcia will be up for election in November 2020, before the next regular legislative session in 2021. On Friday, Garcia filed for election in Senate District 26.
That office is currently held by Democrat Margie MacDonald, who first won it in 2016. She previously served four terms in the Montana House.
Montana law allows for recall elections of legislators on the grounds of "physical or mental lack of fitness, incompetence, violation of the oath of office, official misconduct, or conviction of a felony offense." There is no mechanism for legislators to force their colleagues from office.
Garcia is not new to controversy. During the 2019 state legislative session in the midst of debate over child protective services, he went on a conservative radio show to accuse child protection workers of kidnapping children. He was forced to return a $3,000 campaign contribution in 2018. He also proposed a bill during the 2019 session that would have had the state of Montana buy the Colstrip power plant. It was tabled in committee.
Garcia in 2018 told the Billings Gazette he was involved in a domestic dispute with his ex-wife that led to his arrest and conviction.
The Montana Republican Party issued a statement Saturday censuring Garcia’s comments. When Garcia spoke Friday there was laughter after his question; some of those asked by a reporter about it said it was a response to an uncomfortable situation.