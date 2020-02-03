Billings legislator who insisted Constitution allows shooting socialists says he won't resign

The Montana Republican Party issued a statement Saturday censuring Garcia’s comments. When Garcia spoke Friday there was laughter after his question; some of those asked by a reporter about it said it was a response to an uncomfortable situation.

Garcia said that party leadership didn't confront him Friday after the remarks.

"I'm getting my head so big from people saying, 'Thank you, Rodney, for bringing this up,'" he said. "If people don't want me in the Senate they can say: 'Well, I'm not going to vote for ya.' That's their prerogative."

Garcia also told the Associated Press also received some threats.

"They can't come up to me and talk to me, but they want to shoot me," Garcia said. "That's fine, but if you miss, I won't."