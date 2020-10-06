Bullock asks court to block actions by Trump's land boss

The governor of Montana on Monday asked a judge to block three sweeping land use plans that would open most U.S.-owned lands in the state to energy development, saying the documents were invalidated when the Trump administration's public lands boss was removed for being in the post unlawfully.

A judge last month ousted Bureau of Land Management Deputy Director William Perry Pendley from his post as acting director, where he had been for more than a year without a confirmation vote from the U.S. Senate to lead the agency as required under the Constitution.

The ruling, in a lawsuit brought by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, marked a stinging rebuke against the Trump administration's practice of keeping unconfirmed officials in some key leadership posts by issuing them repeated "temporary" authorizations.

Administration officials rejected the claim that Pendley had illegally led the bureau and said Monday they would ask the court to leave in place any decisions made under his watch.