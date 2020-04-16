Bullock, Daines post campaign numbers in millions in race for US Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One month into Montana’s battle of the Steves, and it's already proving to be a high-dollar race for U.S. Senate.

Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of the year show Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock raising $3.3 million in March, which included his first three weeks as a candidate for Senate. Incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines reported net contributions of $1.2 million for the quarter.

Bullock had $3.1 million cash on hand to Daines’ $5.6 million for the cycle. Both candidates are veterans when it comes to running for federal office.

Bullock was a long-shot candidate for president of the United States in 2019. The governor dropped out of the presidential race early in December, but not before creating a national fundraising campaign that raised $5.5 million. He had just under $87,000 of that presidential campaign money left at the end of 2019.

Daines was elected to the U.S. House in 2012 then jumped to the U.S. Senate in 2015 after winning the race to replace Democratic Sen. Max Baucus, who had stepped down in 2014 to become U.S. ambassador to China.