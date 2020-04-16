Bullock, Daines post campaign numbers in millions in race for US Senate

One month into Montana’s battle of the Steves, and it's already proving to be a high-dollar race for U.S. Senate.
Campaign finance reports for the first quarter of the year show Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock raising $3.3 million in March, which included his first three weeks as a candidate for Senate. Incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines reported net contributions of $1.2 million for the quarter.
Bullock had $3.1 million cash on hand to Daines’ $5.6 million for the cycle. Both candidates are veterans when it comes to running for federal office.
Bullock was a long-shot candidate for president of the United States in 2019. The governor dropped out of the presidential race early in December, but not before creating a national fundraising campaign that raised $5.5 million. He had just under $87,000 of that presidential campaign money left at the end of 2019.
Daines was elected to the U.S. House in 2012 then jumped to the U.S. Senate in 2015 after winning the race to replace Democratic Sen. Max Baucus, who had stepped down in 2014 to become U.S. ambassador to China.
Before Bullock entered the race, Democratic candidates had struggled to raise money to challenge Daines. Three Democrats running for U.S. Senate had raised $831,000 collectively in 2019. Two of those candidates, Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and Cora Neumann, dropped out after Bullock reversed course and declared his Senate candidacy. For months, the governor insisted he would not run for Senate.
Democrat John Mues, who remains in the race, reported raising $51,291 in the first quarter. He has $3,160 cash on hand. During his candidacy Mues has raised $167,759, not including loans.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.