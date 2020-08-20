Bullock presses to remove Trump's public lands boss

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS — Montana's Democratic governor asked a federal judge Thursday to take swift action to remove the Trump administration's chief steward of public lands, as the former industry attorney hangs onto the post despite the White House saying Saturday that his nomination would be withdrawn.

Attorneys for Gov. Steve Bullock said William Perry Pendley's continuing leadership of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management undermines conservation efforts and is illegal because he's never had a Senate confirmation hearing. The bureau oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in the U.S. West.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week that Pendley remains in charge of the bureau under an arrangement that Pendley himself set up months ago. In a May 22 order, Pendley made his own position, deputy director, the bureau's top post while the director's office is vacant.

Since establishing that succession order, Pendley has approved two sweeping land resource management plans that would open 95% of federal land in Montana to oil and gas development, attorneys for Bullock said in Thursday's request for U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to expedite a July lawsuit filed by the governor.