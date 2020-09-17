Bullying, spying and harassment revealed in Montana PSC documents

In another incident, a PSC worker who noticed a roll of yellow caution tape on Zinecker’s desk asked the communications director what it was for. The worker said Zinecker replied to f--- with Roger Koopman.

The commissioners put Zinecker on a paid leave of absence in the spring, meaning he continues to receive his $66,040 a year salary. Hinman has continued to work throughout the ordeal. Hinman is paid $100,963.20.

The released documents also indicate that in 2019, the Montana Legislative Auditor’s office investigated Hinman’s pay after learning that she had received pay raises of more than $21,000 since 2016. The conclusion of the investigation wasn’t in the documents.

Koopman, who has been at the PSC since 2013 and terms out this year, said he knew nothing about the pay increases to Hinman. O’Donnell said he was unaware of the pay raises. The Billings Republican, who has been on the commission since 2017, said he thought staff had received pay raises of 5%, which Hinman’s raises far exceeded.

O'Donnell said he didn't think the bullying and harassment affected the commission's ability to do its work.

"Here's the point. And this is contrary to some of the articles you put in the paper that the commission is in disarray, or dysfunctional," O'Donnell said. "The thing between Pinocci and Koopman has not affected one single decision that the commission has made. Not one. Not even a little bit. There is no dysfunction in the actual working of the Public Service Commission."

