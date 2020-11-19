Burgum nemesis chosen by GOP to fill dead North Dakota candidate's seat

BISMARCK, N.D. — A powerful Republican North Dakota lawmaker who lost his seat after being targeted by Gov. Doug Burgum has been chosen by party activists to return to his old seat to replace a candidate who died before the election.

Rep. Jeff Delzer was named by Republican district activists at a nominating convention Wednesday night to succeed David Andahl, who died Oct. 5 from coronavirus complications.

District 8 GOP Chairman Loren DeWitz said Delzer was the only person nominated, and was approved 17-1 by the district's executive committee.

Delzer did not immediately return telephone calls Wednesday night.

Exactly who takes Andahl's seat is now the focus of a legal battle. Burgum, a Republican, appointed coal company executive Wade Boeshans to the seat. The state Supreme Court on Friday will hear arguments in the lawsuit filed by the governor.

Delzer is a bachelor farmer with a reputation for tight-fisted budgeting. He had served in the Legislature for parts of four decades from a sprawling rural district north Bismarck. But Delzer had clashed with Burgum over policy and spending priorities throughout the governor's first term.