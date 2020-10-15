Census could still deliver second U.S. House seat for Montana

“There were a number of reservations that were closed for various reasons, for various time periods, that complicated the Census Bureau’s task. The good news is those were overcome,” Essmann said. “I’m glad the leaders of the tribal governments recognized the importance.”

The big concern for the past few weeks has been the count on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, which has been shut down to stem the spread of COVID-19. Fort Peck Reservation is in Roosevelt County, where at one point 1 person in 50 was testing positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes allowed census workers onto the reservation to reach roughly 500 households that hadn’t been counted. Two hours later, the Supreme Court issued its ruling that the count be paused the end of Thursday.

Montana’s census count was in rough shape at the end of September, Miller said. The state had one of the poorest responses in the nation. The rush in the first two weeks of October helped.

“We were right in the bottom five of the country through Sept. 30 and even into October. It’s been really important that we had two extra weeks to keep counting. And now they’re almost entirely resolved except for Fort Peck Reservation,” Miller said. The race for Fort Peck was on Wednesday.

The percentage of Montanans who took the initiative to submit census information, at 60.3% was the below the national average of 66%, said Emilie Ritter Saunders, Montana Department of Commerce communications director. What that means is that census workers working the doors will determine whether Montana's population count is adequate. The U.S. Census Bureau put Montana's count at 99.9% complete, meaning that an attempt was made to gather information from every household, including those where there was never a response. Whether that leg work produced an accurate count won't be known for a few months.

