Child advocates turn to Senate for tax credit extension

Six months after its rollout, a child tax credit large enough to pull thousands of Montana children out of poverty is about to expire without the passage of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
Final monthly payments to families are scheduled for Dec. 15 and child advocates are pushing for an extension to be included in the $2.1 trillion spending package to be taken up by the Senate this month.
The tax credit, worth $300 a month for every child younger than age 6 and $250 for children ages 6 to 17, was enough to reduce by 40% the number of American children below poverty level. Poverty level for a family of four is currently $26,500 a year.
With a household income cap of $150,000, the tax credit was available to more than 110,000 Montana families. Most low-income families used the money to buy food, pay for childcare and pay bills.
“It just seems like parents were able to put that toward some of the necessary payments that they need to make to support their family, especially with food and childcare,” said Caitlin Jensen, executive director of Zero to Five, a nonprofit focused on improving the lives of children, pre-birth to kindergarten.
Jensen recalled one mother's one-word response for what the tax credit did for her family. "Rent," the woman said, no small matter for a struggling single mom.
Montana families receiving the child tax credit reported spending a little more than half the money on food, with another 28% going to essential bills. The data comes from a July and August survey of Montana families by the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis. Non-white families were more likely to use the tax credit money to pay down debt than white families.
Child tax credits weren’t entirely new. First created in 1997, as a $1,000 annual per-child refund to parents paying income taxes, the child tax credit was doubled in December 2017 as part of former President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Biden then increased the tax credit to $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17 and $3,600 for children younger than 6. The size of the credit began to phase out for households with incomes greater than $150,000.
Most significant is that the tax credit became available to non-income tax filers as part of the Biden American Rescue Plan Act. Prior to July 2021, the only parents who received the tax credit were those who paid taxes. Families could now also get the tax credit in monthly payments under the Biden plan.
“Prior to the expansion, we gave the least help to children who needed it the most,” said Sharon Parrot, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
In a press call Wednesday, Parrot explained that Build Back Better would extend the tax credit for another year. After 2022, Congress would have to decide again whether to keep the tax credit going.
“When low-income families get additional income assistance, children do better in the long run,” Parrot said. “They’re healthier. They do better in school, and that helps set them up for success as adults.”
The tax cut has been beneficial to families in rural parts of the United States, said Whitney Kimball Coe, of the Aspen Institute's Center for Rural Strategies. U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that rural counties make up the majority of the nation's poorest counties.
"Of the 310 persistent poverty counties identified by USDA, 86% of those are rural," Kimball Coe said. "That means around one in four rural kids live in poverty. And that number is more like one in three if you're a rural kid of color. And 20 or so months into a pandemic has brought even more of our families to their knees."
The monthly tax credit payments are slated to end next week. Tax filers in 2022 will be able to claim a tax credit for the first six months of 2021, which will be paid in a lump sum.
Debate around passing Build Back Better has been ratcheting up with every passing month. Republicans are adamantly opposed. The House passed the bill in November with Montana’s at-large Rep. Matt Rosendale voting no. In the Senate, Montana Republican Steve Daines has pivoted from describing Build Back Better as a hyperinflation bomb shooting “cash cannons of money” to depicting Joe Biden as the Grinch “on his way to ruin Christmas with his reckless tax and spending spree.”
Build Back Better provisions will not pass without the vote of Montana’s Democratic Senator, Jon Tester. Earlier this year, Tester told Lee Montana Newspapers that he supported the child tax credit. He wasn’t ready then to make the tax credit permanent.
Through a spokesman Thursday, Tester said he wasn't ready to end the child tax credit at this point.
"Sen. Tester supports extending this tax cut for working families for a year because it would be irresponsible to pull the rug out from under Montanans who are utilizing it to lower the cost of childcare, re-enter the workforce, and grow our small business economy during the pandemic," said Roy Loewenstein, a Tester spokesman.