Child advocates turn to Senate for tax credit extension

In a press call Wednesday, Parrot explained that Build Back Better would extend the tax credit for another year. After 2022, Congress would have to decide again whether to keep the tax credit going.

“When low-income families get additional income assistance, children do better in the long run,” Parrot said. “They’re healthier. They do better in school, and that helps set them up for success as adults.”

The tax cut has been beneficial to families in rural parts of the United States, said Whitney Kimball Coe, of the Aspen Institute's Center for Rural Strategies. U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows that rural counties make up the majority of the nation's poorest counties.

"Of the 310 persistent poverty counties identified by USDA, 86% of those are rural," Kimball Coe said. "That means around one in four rural kids live in poverty. And that number is more like one in three if you're a rural kid of color. And 20 or so months into a pandemic has brought even more of our families to their knees."

The monthly tax credit payments are slated to end next week. Tax filers in 2022 will be able to claim a tax credit for the first six months of 2021, which will be paid in a lump sum.