Clock ticking on drawing Montana's congressional districts

The clock is ticking on drawing Montana’s two new congressional districts with a final map due Nov. 14.
The state Districting and Apportionment Commission accepted the results of the 2020 Census on Tuesday, setting off the state Constitution’s 90-day clock for drawing congressional districts.
“This is the first time in 40 years that we will now embark on drawing a second congressional district for the state of Montana, and it is the very first time that we will use the current process of the 90 days and all of these were established in the new Constitution and approved by the voters of Montana so everybody should be feeling good about this important day,” said Commissioner Joe Lamson.
Montana is the first state ever to regain a U.S. House district after being demoted to a single, at-large U.S. House district. The 2020 Census showed Montana’s population grew just enough to warrant a second U.S. House seat for the first time since 1991.
Already there are seven candidates for Montana's yet to be drawn congressional seats, five in the west and two in the east. The seats will be on the ballot in 2022.
That means the public will have until September 15 to submit proposed district maps it created. Mapping has become so easy using free online tools that the commission expects to see several public versions in the next four weeks.
Tuesday, Commissioner Kendra Miller suggested allowing the people submitting maps to remain anonymous out of concern they would be trolled by opponents.
“I have no problem putting forward maps and putting my name on them and talking about why I think a map is good or bad, or how it meets criteria,” Miller said. “I do think that it's sort of a different ask of a member of the public to say, you know, you could have people emailing you nasty notes, you could have people attacking you on social media. If you put forward a map that someone doesn't like.”
But Jeff Essmann, a two-time redistricting commissioner and former Republican state legislator from Billings, said state law doesn't allow someone to anonymously influence government decisions. Instructions for submitting maps, as well as the criterion that proposed maps must meet are in the "Criteria and Goals for Congressional Districts" link at leg.mt.gov/districting/2020-commission/.
“We have a longstanding tradition in the state of Montana, if you participate in a public meeting before the Legislature, you are required to sign in and identify yourself. Do I support social media, trolling people? No. I don't,” Essmann said. “But I believe that this is a public process that we are taking actions that will affect the rights of Montanans, in terms of their voting for the next decade, if not longer, and that requires people to have the courage of their convictions when they bring a map forward.”
These are the important dates coming up: The commission set Oct. 5 as its deadline for selecting maps to present for public comment with a public hearing on Oct. 19. By Oct. 21, a final map will be presented for public comment with a hearing on the final map Oct. 30.
The commission is also moving ahead with redistributing the prison population count back to the communities from which inmates came. How to count the prison population has been a long-standing issue, in part because when it comes to state legislative districts communities that host prisons benefit from a population that cannot vote. The term for this gain by prison host communities is “prison gerrymandering.”
Similarly, communities that have lost several members to incarceration are disadvantaged by those people no longer being in the population count. This is particularly an issue for Native American communities. American Indians are 6.3% of Montana’s population, but 20% of the men’s prison population and 34% of the women’s, opponents of prison gerrymandering say.
The decision to assign inmate population back to the communities from which prisoners came was unanimous, a 5-0 decision by the commission of two Republicans and two Democrats selected by the state Legislature, plus one member appointed by the Montana Supreme Court.
Although the states congressional districts must be created by Nov. 14, there is more time to redraw Montana's legislative districts, which won't appear on election ballots until 2024.