Clock ticking on drawing Montana's congressional districts

The clock is ticking on drawing Montana’s two new congressional districts with a final map due Nov. 14.

The state Districting and Apportionment Commission accepted the results of the 2020 Census on Tuesday, setting off the state Constitution’s 90-day clock for drawing congressional districts.

“This is the first time in 40 years that we will now embark on drawing a second congressional district for the state of Montana, and it is the very first time that we will use the current process of the 90 days and all of these were established in the new Constitution and approved by the voters of Montana so everybody should be feeling good about this important day,” said Commissioner Joe Lamson.

Montana is the first state ever to regain a U.S. House district after being demoted to a single, at-large U.S. House district. The 2020 Census showed Montana’s population grew just enough to warrant a second U.S. House seat for the first time since 1991.

Already there are seven candidates for Montana's yet to be drawn congressional seats, five in the west and two in the east. The seats will be on the ballot in 2022.