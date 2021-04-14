Colstrip bill debate centers on customer costs

The true price of a bill shielding NorthWestern Energy from financial losses related to the Colstrip Power Plant took center stage Wednesday as the sponsoring lawmaker attempted to cast doubt on analysts' warnings about consumer debt.
Great Falls Republican Steve Fitzpatrick opened the meeting by suggesting the analysts for Montana’s Public Service Commission had lowered their estimates of what his Senate Bill 379 would mean to customer bills.
“There was a PSC staff report done earlier. And I was very critical of it in the Senate. I pointed out a lot of areas where I thought the report was lacking and one of those was the math, and it's nice to see that the PSC has gone back in, and the staff report has been recomputed. So, the initial report said the cost was $100 a year per consumer to buy energy from Colstrip. They have redone the math,” Fitzpatrick said.
It was an about-face for Fitzpatrick, citing analysis from Public Service Commission staff. A week earlier on the Senate floor, the senator had attempted to amend the bill, adding language that kept all future staff memos from the public, not just for his bill but all future matters. The week before that, he had accused PSC analysts of having it out for his bill, based on their estimates that consumers would pay up to $1.8 billion if NorthWestern were to buy all the shares of Colstrip it didn't already own.
Analysts had in fact done alternative analysis of what the bill might mean to customers if several big-ticket items were removed. They stripped out the cost of coal needed to make the power, as well as the cost of running the power plant, as well as the cost of maintaining the power plant so it would continue running, and also any capital improvements — things that are always baked into the rates that customers pay for electricity from a power plant owned by a monopoly utility and put into rate base.
With those basic expenses removed from the estimate, the cost of SB 379 was a lot lower. An additional 25% share of Colstrip Unit 4 suddenly cost consumers just $56 a year. Spread over 12 months the rate increase would cost consumers less than a hamburger meal per month. It was still more than the $1 sales price for which a fellow Colstrip owner had agreed to sell NorthWestern 25% of Colstrip Unit 4 just last year. That deal had been called off in the face of regulatory challenges.
“The number just to keep in mind is $4.67 a month. That’s probably where we’re going with this,” Fitzpatrick said. “I could keep making comparisons about what $5 is, but really that is a great deal."
But in a footnote to the estimate, PSC analysts said that all of those costs removed to produce a lower price would likely be included in customer bills. In that case, Montana customers were in for a rate increase of $86 a year, more if NorthWestern continued buying up Colstrip shares.
Should customers not be billed for coal, or maintenance or capital expenses over the next 21 years, the price of an additional 25% share of Unit 4 was $238 million or $611 per customer. With those basic expenses baked into bills, the cost was $486 million, or $1,250 per customer.
The thing undisputed was that Colstrip’s future is in doubt. Four of the power plant’s utility owners face coal-power bans in Washington and Oregon, the first starting in 2025. NorthWestern, which bought into the plant 14 years ago, has said it would stay, but only under the terms of SB 379.
Hours before the meeting, NorthWestern Energy, in postings on social media and emails to the press, said it didn’t intend to buy all of Colstrip or even the 518 megawatts of Unit 4 that it would need to purchase in order to own the unit outright. The unit has a nameplate capacity of 740 megawatts, of which NorthWestern currently owns 30%.
“To be clear, NorthWestern Energy would only consider acquiring enough additional critical power from Colstrip to reliably and affordably serve our Montana customers. That need is far less than the output of even one unit of the Colstrip Power Plant,” the utility said.
Just weeks earlier, a NorthWestern lobbyist had testified to the Senate Energy Committee that SB 379 was the only way to keep Colstrip operating beyond 2025, describing it as a roadmap to place power plant ownership in the hands of companies with Montana interests.
“NorthWestern energy is committed to Colstrip. And we're in it for the long haul, to the extent we're able to, it only makes sense that Colstrip is owned and operated by entities that have Montana's interests in mind,” NorthWestern lobbyist David Hoffman said.
Hoffman stuck with that message at Wednesday’s hearing, but followed it up by reading his employer’s press release. He suggested the utility would buy Colstrip power from other owners under the terms of the bill, not necessarily buy more of the plant.
The point of concern raised by analysts for the PSC was that what customers were charged under SB 379 isn’t based on what NorthWestern Energy actually pays, not for electricity purchased from other owners, or additional shares of the power plant.
That formula bases the cost of shares, and power purchased on the net book value of the existing ownership interest scaled to the size of whatever was purchased. It’s long been asserted that customers are overcharged for NorthWestern’s existing share of Colstrip. The company had paid $187 million for its 222-megawatt share of Unit 4 in 2007. Two years later, customers were put on a 33-year, $407 million debt schedule for the same share.
Montana Consumer Counsel attorney Jason Brown told the committee that those original terms for NorthWestern customers were set at a time when energy prices were historically high and outdated. It would be wrong, Brown said, to use those terms now when NorthWestern was being offered power plant shares for a dollar.
More unusual was applying the net book value to electricity NorthWestern might buy from other owners through a purchase power agreement or PPA. Brown said the terms were unheard of.
“That’s really rare around the country and it would be unprecedented here. That would create incentive to have a higher PPA price because they would have a higher return,” Brown said. In other words, NorthWestern would be encouraged to avoid cheaper power in the market because SB 379 allowed it to turn a higher profit from Colstrip power.
Jim Brown, chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission, cautioned lawmakers against approving SB 379. The bill would usurp the PSC’s job of setting rates in the case of Colstrip, he said. The Legislature has a history of intervening on NorthWestern’s behalf when the utility wants to avoid the PSC. Consumers haven’t fared well when the Legislature steps in. Senate Bill 379, the commissioner said, assured the utility it would be able to recover its costs even if the power plant shuts down. One thing Fitzpatrick’s bill doesn’t do is require NorthWestern to keep the power plant running.
“There is nothing in this legislation that guarantees that Colstrip will continue operating, even in spite of the passage of this legislation. And what I point to is the fact, as was pointed out by a number of speakers here is that if NorthWestern Energy decides at some point to come to the commission to close the facility, they get to recover their stranded costs,” Brown said. “And if you understand that's what that means, basically they get to recover everything related to Colstrip.”
Fitzpatrick is the son of NorthWestern Energy's former director of government affairs, John Fitzpatrick.