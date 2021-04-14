Colstrip bill debate centers on customer costs

More unusual was applying the net book value to electricity NorthWestern might buy from other owners through a purchase power agreement or PPA. Brown said the terms were unheard of.

“That’s really rare around the country and it would be unprecedented here. That would create incentive to have a higher PPA price because they would have a higher return,” Brown said. In other words, NorthWestern would be encouraged to avoid cheaper power in the market because SB 379 allowed it to turn a higher profit from Colstrip power.

Jim Brown, chairman of the Montana Public Service Commission, cautioned lawmakers against approving SB 379. The bill would usurp the PSC’s job of setting rates in the case of Colstrip, he said. The Legislature has a history of intervening on NorthWestern’s behalf when the utility wants to avoid the PSC. Consumers haven’t fared well when the Legislature steps in. Senate Bill 379, the commissioner said, assured the utility it would be able to recover its costs even if the power plant shuts down. One thing Fitzpatrick’s bill doesn’t do is require NorthWestern to keep the power plant running.