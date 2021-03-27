Colstrip bill draws critics, hearing Tuesday

There are changes coming in Colstrip and Rosebud County. The energy giant NextEra Energy Resources is developing a 750-megawatt wind farm in Rosebud, Garfield and Custer counties with plans to connect to the grid at the Colstrip substation. And, Talen Energy is partnering with Pattern Energy to develop a wind farm of its own in the area. The power plant co-owner and operator has a landman and an offer sheet prepared for area property owners interested in leasing land for wind turbines.

The risks for Montana consumers is that NorthWestern will be the last utility owner of the power plant, with customers paying the bill, whether or not the power plant continues to run, said Tom Schneider, a former member of the Montana Public Service Commission. Nothing in Senate Bill 379 requires the power plant to continue running. Nothing in the bill requires NorthWestern to use Colstrip for “baseload” power, meaning power that’s always available.

What the bill does do is guarantee NorthWestern that customers fully pay the $407 million, at 8.25% interest, which they were committed to in late 2008, one year after NorthWestern bought its 30% share of Unit 4 for $187 million. That debt would be repaid regardless of whether the power plant is shut down.