Colstrip grants intended to help workers displaced from power plant and coal mine

The first transition grants for people affected by changes at the Colstrip Power Plant and Rosebud mine are being offered through the end of April, as part of an agreement with the power plant’s longest owner Puget Sound Energy.
The money, available through the Colstrip Impacts Foundation, is intended to help displaced power plant and mine workers, as well as communities facing declines in tax revenue because of power plant closures. There is also money available for economic and community development.
The foundation announced Monday that grant applications would be accepted through April 30.
“I think $10 million was offered to Montana through that rate case settlement,” said Mary Rutherford, of the Montana Community Foundation. “They’ll review grant applications quarterly, but (the applicants) have to be impacted as defined by the committee."
For example, city and county governments may apply for grants to offset tax revenue lost to power plant closures, but the money can’t be used for special projects outside of the normal operating budgets.
Direct employees of the power plant or mine, or Rosebud Operating Service, qualify for grants, but employees of power plant contractors don’t. Workers must have been employed at one of the businesses no later than June 11, 2019, the date when Puget Sound Energy and Talen Energy announced they were closing Colstrip Units 1 and 2. The units closed during the first week of 2020 because they were no longer economical, according to Talen and Puget.
Community and economic development grants support proposals to address community and economic issues, but aren’t available for one-time events, or religious and sectarian programs.
The money stems from Puget Sound Energy’s 2017 general rate case. The Natural Resources Defense Council, Renewable Northwest, NW Energy Coalition and Sierra Club agreed to settle their claims against Puget’s plans to increase customer rates in exchange for Colstrip transition funding, among other things. Puget also agreed in the settlement to be financially ready to exit the power plant by December 2027.
The $10 million was funded half by Puget customers, half by shareholders. The utility conditioned the release of the transition funding on the state of Montana and stakeholders in the Colstrip community developing a transition plan. The Colstrip Impacts Foundation and the grant program result from that planning.
Puget is one of only two Colstrip owners to pledge transition funding to the community. Spokane-based Avista in 2020 agreed to contribute $3 million to help the community transition to a post-coal era. The Avista funds are not yet available. Transition funding was requested by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe from NorthWestern Energy during its general rate case in 2019. NorthWestern declined, saying it was trying to save the power plant and suggesting the Northern Cheyenne try the Sierra Club instead.