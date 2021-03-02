Colstrip grants intended to help workers displaced from power plant and coal mine

The first transition grants for people affected by changes at the Colstrip Power Plant and Rosebud mine are being offered through the end of April, as part of an agreement with the power plant’s longest owner Puget Sound Energy.

The money, available through the Colstrip Impacts Foundation, is intended to help displaced power plant and mine workers, as well as communities facing declines in tax revenue because of power plant closures. There is also money available for economic and community development.

The foundation announced Monday that grant applications would be accepted through April 30.

“I think $10 million was offered to Montana through that rate case settlement,” said Mary Rutherford, of the Montana Community Foundation. “They’ll review grant applications quarterly, but (the applicants) have to be impacted as defined by the committee."

For example, city and county governments may apply for grants to offset tax revenue lost to power plant closures, but the money can’t be used for special projects outside of the normal operating budgets.