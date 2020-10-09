Colstrip purchase gets public listening session

For more than 40 years, Colstrip Power Plant has generated electricity for utilities in four northwestern states, with most of its coal power being consumed in Washington and Oregon. The power plant and nearby coal mine that fuels it are the economic backbone of a community of 2,300 people.

Puget has been the largest shareholder in the plant for the past 20 years. It owned half of Colstrip Units 1 and 2 and 25% of both Units 3 and 4.

But Puget is getting out of Colstrip. In January, the utility agreed with Talen Energy to close Units 1 and 2, which the two owned equally. The units were no longer economical to operate.

Now Puget and three other Colstrip utility owners doing business in Washington and Oregon are facing bans on coal power. Washington utilities must stop using coal power by the end of 2025. In Oregon, staggered coal power bans take hold in 2030 and 2035.

NorthWestern is the only Colstrip owner expressing long-term interest in coal power. Montana’s largest monopoly utility says it would like to keep Unit 4 operating through 2042, in which it bought a 30% share in 2007 for $187 million. In 2008, the PSC valued the asset at $403 million and committed customers to a 33-year debt schedule at 8.25% interest.